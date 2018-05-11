Mom of NJ teen who died in gym: ‘I keep trying to call his cell’

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — The mother of the 14-year-old boy who died during gym class at Franklin High School on Tuesday shared the pain of her loss.

"I did not get to say good bye. God, I would give anything right now," Tracy Warren said on Facebook about her son Dyllan. "I lived and he didn’t.

"He was so amazing. I thank you all for your kind wishes warm hearts and overwhelming support. I will not have survive this without you guys."

"I keep trying to call Dyllan’s cell, but he does not answer. I keep hoping I get a call that this was a mistake or some miracle happened and he walked out of the morgue. I keep feeling like he is calling me to pick him up."

Warren said the family was planning to see "Deadpool 2" this Friday.

"I can still hear him asking if I purchased the tickets yet," she said.

Dyllan's friends and football teammates plan to gather 7 p.m. Friday at Sabella Park in North Brunswick.

Warren created the Facebook Fundraiser "Sudden death of my son freshman in High School" to cover the cost of his funeral expenses and "memorial activities."

Authorities have not disclosed a cause of death for the student. A senior at FHS told NBC 4 New York the boy was playing Frisbee when he collapsed.

Principal Frank Chmiel wrote in a statement that the school is considering how to "memorialize our Warrior while lifting the spirits of all and without causing more sadness."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

