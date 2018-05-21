Mom lied to cops, claimed her kids were shot dead, police say

BUTLER — A woman who said her children had been shot was making up the whole incident, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at around 5:30 p.m., when the woman, claimed that her husband had shot two of her children and was coming for her, according to a report on Tri-Boro Patch. The report did not identify her.

A large police response, including local and county law enforcement responded to the scene, only to learn that the woman had lied in the call, the story said.

Butler Police directed inquiries by New Jersey 101.5 to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, which said it had no comment on the case.

