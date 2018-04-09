Mom didn’t check hand me downs so son wore this…

When you become a parent you become part of the hand me down train. When I was a kid, I got clothes from my cousin Tommy, my sons get clothes from handed down from their cousin Johnny and Jill Maira, among others. Sometimes you can tell how far it's handed down by not only the look of the garment but what's on it. If you see a child wearing a Yankee A-Rod shirt or maybe a Michael Jordan, figure it's a hand me down.

But you should always check what you send your children out wearing because you never know what you'll find in the hand me down pile. Case in point, Shelly Mccullar, a mom in Texas who thought she was sending her son Anthony to school in a McDonald's tee shirt only to find out later that the message was actually a sexual innuendo .

"I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing" Shelly McCullar wrote on her Facebook page. Imagine her surprise when Anthony wore the shirt to Travis Elementary School! McCullar said she received a box of hand me down clothes from a friend and before she got to go through them, Anthony grabbed the shirt thinking it was a McDonalds shirt.

"Just to clarify," McCullars posted "I would never let my kid wear something like this." Luckily the teachers at Travis Elementary school didn't seem to notice as Anthony said in a posted video. "They thought it was McDonalds too." I'm wondering since this was a hand me down, if anything ever happened when the original owner wore the shirt?

