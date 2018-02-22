Mom says Trenton school did nothing after son beaten unconscious

TRENTON — A mother said police were not called after her son was kicked and punched by a middle school classmate even after he lost consciousness.

Ivelisse Rivera told The Trentonian that no teacher, security guard or administrator was present during or after the incident in a hallway at the Hedgepeth-Williams Middle School last Thursday. The assault left her son with red marks on his face and neck, she said.

According to Rivera, the assault continued after her son passed out and fell on the floor. Neither police nor an ambulance were called, she said.

Trenton police spokesman Lt. Stephen Varn told the newspaper that she has filed a police report while school spokeswoman Ali Robinson-Rogers said she was going to contact Rivera.

Varn and Robinson-Rogers have not yet returned messages seeking comment.

