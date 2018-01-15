Contact Us
Make My Homepage

MLK Jr.’s last speech was incredibly eerie

By Jeff Deminski January 15, 2018 12:42 PM

Martin Luther King Jr.’s final night on earth was spent in Memphis at the Mason Temple. He was delivering a fiery speech on the Memphis Sanitation Strike which called for boycotts, economic sanctions, non-violent protest and basically for the United States to keep up its end of a bargain.

As the speech wound down, MLK’s eyes grew haunted as he began speaking the most famous part of that speech which later became known as the “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. What he says in that closing minute and a half was almost supernatural and seemingly prophetic. If you never saw it or it’s been many years, take a look.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

That was on April 3, 1968. The next day at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee Martin Luther King Jr. was standing outside his room on the balcony. At 6:01 pm James Earl Ray fired a single .30-06 bullet from a Remington Model 760 rifle. The bullet tore through King’s right cheek, shattering his jaw and a number of vertebrae as it traveled down his spinal cord, severing his carotid artery along the way. The force of the shot was so powerful they say it ripped King’s necktie off. He collapsed unconscious and never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead 64 minutes later at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Deminski & Doyle | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM