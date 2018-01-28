Missing teen found dead after search of park, police say

BRIDGEWATER — A 16-year-old girl who went missing early Saturday morning was found dead .

Bridgewater Police said Francine Wang was found after an intensive search in Chimney Rock Park on Saturday night that included a State Police helicopter and K-9 units.

No details were offered by police about how or where Wang was found. She had last been seen around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Police said their investigation has not turned up anything suspicious about Wang's death and there was no threat to the community.

A message from superintendent Russell Lazovick on the Bridgewater-Raritan High School website said a junior at the high school had died on Saturday, but did not disclose the student's identity. "Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends and with everyone affected by this loss," Lazovick wrote.

Counselors will be available at the school and in the district but specific locations and hours were not given.

Residents told CBS New York that the 24 acre park, which is a township park, has hills, a reservoir, a quarry and many trails. It is located next to Washington Valley Park.

