Missing South Jersey toddler found dead — mom charged with murder

BRIDGETON — A Friday night search for a missing boy ended early Saturday morning with police discovering the remains of the nearly 2-year-old child dumped in the yard outside his home.

Prosecutors have charged the boy's mother, Nakira Griner, with first-degree murder, second-degree child endangerment, second-degree desecration of human remains and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Her child, 23-month-old Daniel Griner Jr. had been reported missing 6:36 p.m. Friday.

The 24-year-old mother told police that he had been abducted.

According to Facebook posts by panicked relatives, Griner appears to have told people that she was randomly attacked outside.

Information about the missing child was shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children , but no Amber Alert was issued.

State Police bloodhounds were used to help search the area.

But authorities made the gruesome discovery about 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard outside Griner's Woodland Drive home.

A Facebook photo Nakira Griner shared in June 2017.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office did not release other details about what happened.

Griner was being held Saturday in county jail awaiting a detention hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether she had an attorney.

According to her Facebook page, Griner appears to have a second young son.

Dan Alexander contributed to this report.

