MOUNTAIN LAKES — Authorities on Wednesday released a new surveillance photograph of a Morris County runaway teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Thomas Kolding was last seen at his Mountain Lakes home on Oct. 30. He took a train from Denville to Newark Broad Street Station and then continued to New York Penn Station, according to Morris County Prosecutor Frederic Knapp.

A new photo released by Knapp on Wednesday shows Kolding on Saturday at the Walter Rand train station in Camden. But it's not known where he traveled from there. Mountain Lakes police earlier said Kolding expressed interest in visiting California.

The new photo shows the honors student dressed in an orange-and-black striped hooded sweatshirt and a camouflage jacket with dark pants. He is carrying a blue Adidas backpack.

On Facebook, his father shared more details about his son.

"He walks with a purpose — not strangely fast, but just someone who is going somewhere. He doesn't usually chew gum but his candy vice is Jolly Ranchers. If anyone sees him (especially those unfamiliar to him), think of him and talk to him like a 25 year old not a 15 year-old," his father wrote. "Just please tell Thomas that his mom, his dad, his brothers, his friends and extended family, and more people than he can possibly imagine love and admire him."

Kolding's father told the Daily Record that his son took $1,000 in case that he earned from odd jobs but left his cell phone home. His mother Aleksandra described Kolding as "wonderful, resourceful, and far-too-adventurous young man."

Knapp asked anyone with information on Thomas Kolding's whereabouts to call his office at 973-285-2900 or Mountain Lakes Police at 973-334-1413.

