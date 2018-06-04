Missing New Jersey veteran safe after 30-mile, 3-day trek

WALDWICK — A missing veteran suffering from PTSD was found on Monday afternoon, more than three days after he was seen leaving work on Friday morning.

Army veteran Thomas Podschelne was found in Orange County N.Y., according to his daughter Chelsea. By the time he was found in Monroe, he had walked more than 30 miles, his daughter Chelsea told the website.

"I'm sure he's exhausted," she told NorthJersey.com. "We found him, he was fine and he's going to the Veteran Affairs office to get help."

Podschelne was last seen on Friday morning, leaving his job on the night shift at the Clifton Stop & Shop. He'd told his wife he would be home soon, his daughter said this weekend.

Friday was also the day his family was supposed to move into a new home, which Chelsea Podschelne told New Jersey 101.5 he was looking forward to. But she said it also could have been a stressful enough situation to trigger his PTSD.

Before her father was found, Chelsea Podschelne had said she wanted to see him get treatment.

"He's been let down by so many people in the VA, where he's been told, 'We're sorry, we can't help you," she said. "That's what triggers his stress so much, them not helping him."