Missing New Jersey teens may be headed to New Mexico

BLOOMFIELD — Three teens last seen late last week remain missing and possibly headed for New Mexico.

A friend told Bloomfield Police that Ulises Yance, 16, Alex Lopez, 15, and Alexa "Lexi" Arenas, 16, all from Bloomfield, are believed to be together. Yance's father told police that someone stole $8,000 in cash from him, according to a flyer distributed by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Yance and Lopez were last seen on Friday, while the last contact with Arenas was a text on Thursday morning. It's not known what clothing the teens were last wearing.

The trio has been entered into with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing juveniles, and their images distributed to law enforcement nationwide.

Arenas' father told NJ.com that the three are friends and that the parents of all three have kept in touch with each other.

Bloomfield Police asked anyone with information on the teens whereabouts to call 973-680-4141.

