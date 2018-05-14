Missing New Jersey teens located, police say

BLOOMFIELD — Three teens who went missing late last week have been found.

"All juveniles have been located and are safe! Thank you for your assistance," read an update to a Facebook post by the Bloomfield Division of Public Safety about the disappearance of Ulises Yance, 16, Alex Lopez, 15, and Alexa "Lexi" Arenas, 16.

Police did not disclose where the teens were found or when. A friend told police that they may have been headed to New Mexico. Yance's father told police that someone stole $8,000 in cash from him right before his son went missing, according to a a flier issued by the National Crime Information Center.

Arenas' father and stepmother posted a video on Sunday afternoon asking their daughter to come home.

"Please come home, kid. Whatever you're going through we're not going to judge you. We've been there, we always have your back," her stepmom said.

"We've always been able to work things out," her dad said, asking his daughter to contact them or any family member so they knew she was safe.

