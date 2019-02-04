Miss America Pageant’s new home still undecided

The Miss America Pageant’s three year contract was not renewed by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and as of yet, has not found a new home.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the head of the CRDA says they are not going to pay the $4.325 million it cost last year. The pageant moved to Las Vegas in 2005 and stayed there the next seven years before returning to AC in 2013, but the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says the pageant isn’t coming back there, at least not this year.

The Press lists the following requirements asked for by the Miss America Organization: A complimentary Presidential Suite for chairwoman Gretchen Carlson as well as another two bedroom suite for the CEO and a total of between $2.5 million and $4.9 million to subsidize the pageant. As of right now, no new host city has been named.

