Minor injures after school bus with kids overturns on Turnpike

LINDEN — A school bus full of children overturned on a New Jersey Turnpike ramp Thursday afternoon.

State Police said several minor, non-serious injuries were reported but they did not yet have an exact number of passengers or injuries.

The bus overturned on the ramp leading off the Turnpike's northbound outer roadway to the Exit 13 toll plaza.

The accident blocked the ramps leading from both the inner and outer roadways leading to the Goethals Bridge.

State Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Other details about the crash were not immediately available, including where the bus was coming from or what caused the crash.

The Turnpike Authority said drivers trying to get to Staten Island should take Exit 14A for the Bayonne Bridge or Exit 10 for the Outerbridge Crossing.