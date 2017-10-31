WEEHAWKEN — A $2 million condo along the Hudson River came with great view of the New York skyline, a gourmet kitchen — oh, and bottles of urine in the wall and ceiling.

Contractors working for the couple that bought the unit at the Avenue at Port Imperial also found full containers of Chinese food and snack wrappers, according to court documents disclosed by the New York Post as part of a lawsuit against realtors Lennar Sales Corporation.

The insulation where the bottles were found were also soaked in urine, the lawsuit claims.

Wendy Feldman, spokeswoman for Shiloh Holdings, the company handling the couple's sale, told the newspaper that Lerner failed to install promised triple pane windows and soundproof floors.

The couple has not moved in and offered to sell the unit back to Lennar for what they paid but they were turned down, according to the court documents.

According to the Post, two- and three-bedroom units sell for $1.4 million to $3.75 million.

