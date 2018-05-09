I have some more life hacks to share with you today.

If you need to microwave two bowlfuls of food but they won’t both fit at the same time because of their width, place one bowl on the left side of the carousel and put a coffee cup on the right side; place the second bowl on top of the coffee cup and both will fit.

Here’s one I could have used when my son was playing hockey: To eliminate odors in gym bags or smelly shoes, place a dry tea bag in the offender and it will absorb the odor.

When going the shore, wash out an old sunscreen bottle, take the lid off and stow your money, phone, and keys. Put the top back on and would be thieves will think its just sunscreen.

More from New Jersey 101.5