Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey surprise some Jersey girls

Imagine you’re a group of four West Orange high school students who are invited to talk to producers from Oprah Magazine about the mid term elections. That’s a pretty cool experience.

Now imagine that when you walk into the meeting, you see Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama waiting to hang out with you . That’s a pretty great surprise.

According to the West Orange School District, Obama was going to appear on a taping of “SuperSoul conversation” with Oprah Winfrey when Oprah BFF Gayle King suggested inviting some high school students in and then surprising them with the big shots in the room. So, O magazine invited 30 female high school leaders from various New York and New Jersey nonprofit organizations to come talk politics with them.

They had no idea that Michelle , and Oprah Would be there.

Regardless of your politics, or what you think of either the former first lady or the media mogul, you gotta admit, for a group of enterprising young high school women, this was probably one of the most exciting and memorable moments of their lives.

