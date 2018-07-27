Join us for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the beach in Seaside Heights!

This week Big Joe welcomes musical guests from Supertramp, Michael Ghegan , songstress Deb DeLuca , and from Man vs. Food, comedian/actor Casey Webb. Plus the best house band in North America Pat Guadagno and the Big Band, Cousin Chip will be there and we’ll play Stump the Big Band!

Fireworks follow the big show every Wednesday night. Join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance off the boardwalk on the beach in Seaside Heights. Bring your family, friends and beach chairs, come have some fun!

Also: Find Lil' Joe Henry and complete other scavenger hunt challenges at the Big Joe Henry Variety Show at Seaside Heights for your chance to win a $50 Whole Foods Gift Card. Show starts at 7 on the boardwalk. Only on the New Jersey 101.5 app .

Photos from the premiere of the Big Joe Henry Variety Show:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show