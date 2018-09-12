My dog Fluffy has a side hobby of picking football games and he does it by eating from the bowl in front of the teams helmet. Here he picks the New York Jets home opener against the Miami Dolphins. Both team are 1-0 with the Jets crushing the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football 48-17 and the Dolphins edging the Tennessee Titans 27-20. (watch above)

The Jets are three point favorites in the game with the over/under at 44. This will be Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's home debut.

