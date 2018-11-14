Mexican nationals busted in NJ with $3M in drugs, cops say

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — Two Mexican residents headed to Bergen County with a large supply of illegal drugs are now in jail and facing deportation back to their native country.

Romulo Chaidez Medrano, 26, and his older brother, Arcenio Chaidez Medrano, 36, were arrested by police on Friday after law enforcement learned they carrying the drugs, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

While in custody, they were found with 13 kilograms of crystal meth, 3.5 kilograms of heroin, more than 6,000 fentanyl tablets, and 3 pounds of raw fentanyl, Calo said. The acting prosecutor said the drugs have a combined street value of $3 million.

Both men were charged with two counts of first-degree possession with intent to distribute crystal meth or heroin, and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. They are being held at the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance on Nov. 21.

The Ridgefield Park Daily Voice reported Arcenio Chaidez Medrano was charged with having a bogus government-issued ID. The Bergen County Sheriff's office confirmed ICE has put immigration detainers on both men.

