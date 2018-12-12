Menendez brothers ‘hiding’ in Knicks basketball card — Would you buy it?

You may not be a Knicks fan. You may not even be a basketball fan or follow sports at all. Still, you’ll find this Hoops card to be the most fascinating one you’ve ever seen.

It looks like your garden-variety player card showing former New York Knicks guard Mark Jackson in action flying down the court at Madison Square Garden. But if you look closely in the background you can see two notorious spectators in the crowd: Erik and Lyle Menendez.

For those of you who have been living under a rock, the Menendez brothers were convicted of murdering their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, inside their Beverly Hills, California, home in 1989. They are both serving life sentences. Apparently, The brothers lived in NJ before moving to California with their parents and it looks like that’s what made them Knicks fans.

Also apparent is that the wealth and social stature of their father, José, is what helped score them the amazing court side seats they occupy in the photo.

One of the brothers appears to be wearing a Knicks hat in the photo. If you happen to own this card, you could be sitting on a goldmine — cards went from being worth 10 cents to garnering bids of up to $340 on eBay. But you’ll have to look elsewhere, now that eBay has begun to pull listings of the Jackson card, saying it violates their policy against selling items affiliated with murders or serial killers.

Still, if you’re eager to get your hands on this piece of “morbid-abilia” you can hit up Burbank Sportscards , which continues to sell the card for $34.99.

