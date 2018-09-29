Mega Millions jackpot grows to annuity of $367 million

TRENTON — The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since July, and now has an annuity value of $367 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.

The numbers drawn on Friday night were: 39-45-52-56-59, Mega Ball: 15 and Megaplier: 3.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won in 2018, including a ticket worth $330 million played by Richard Wahl of Vernon.

Another big Powerball winner this year came on May 19 when Tayeb Souami of Little Ferry was the winner of a jackpot with annuity value of $315 million. He opted for a cash payout of $182.3 million. Powerball's jackpot has an annuity value of $213 million for Saturday's drawing with a cash value of $124.6 million.

According to the multi-state game October has been a very lucky month with 12 jackpot winners during the month over the game's past 16 year history. The odds of winning the jackpot by matching five numbers plus the Mega Ball are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game's website.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ