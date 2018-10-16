Mega Millions jackpot at record $667M — How far it’d go in NJ

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a record-breaking $667 million.

It is the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history with an estimated cash value is $380 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is tonight at 10:59. If there's no winner, the jackpot will grow to $868 million for Friday.

If you're feeling extra lucky, buy a Powerball ticket for a shot at the $345 million jackpot. That one comes with a $199 million cash value.

Here's how much $667 million — which dwarves the budgets of the county governments in Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex and Union — could get you in New Jersey.

Most expensive house for sale

Mahwah house for sale (Vicki Gaily/NJMLS/Zillow)

You can buy this $29.5 million "English Country estate" in Mahwah and still have more than enough to afford the $102,000 annual property tax bill.

All the pork roll

Affordable Grocery via Amazon

A whopping 85.6 million pounds of Jersey's best breakfast meat. You'll never go hungry again.

OMG — think of the lines!

Ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags Great Adventure)

You'll have enough to buy every man, woman and child in the state a Diamond Elite season pass to Six Flags Great Adventure, and still have plenty left to buy them all lunch.

Your own private concert

Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Bypass the scalpers and get Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi to play your backyard. Each of their million-dollar booking fees would be chump change.