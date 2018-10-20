Mega Millions grows to biggest jackpot in the world

TRENTON — No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night which increases it to the largest one ever offered in the world.

The numbers drawn were: 15-23-53-65-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday night started off at $1.6 billion on Saturday but increased sales the huge jackpot generates will likely push it higher before the drawing at 11 p.m. It's cash value is $905 million. The jackpot has gone without a winner since July 24.

“Mega Millions has already entered historic territory, but it’s truly astounding to think that now the jackpot has reached an all-time world record,” Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, said in a statement.

The chance of matching all six numbers drawn is one in 302.5 million. Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For the third Mega Millions drawing in a row a ticket worth $1 million for matching the five white numbers was sold in New Jersey.

Lottery players have another chance to win big with the Powerball jackpot which had an annuity value of $470 million as of Saturday morning and a cash value of $268.6 million.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, tickets purchased in the Garden State account for 4.5 per cent of all Powerball tickets sold.

