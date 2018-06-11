Meet the Senate candidate who could possibly beat Menendez

Former United States Marine and head of biotech giant Celgene, Bob Hugin joined me on-air Friday morning to discuss the U.S. Senate race.

After a Monmouth University poll that showed him within four points of the incumbent Democratic US Senator and a convincing primary win, Hugin is confident heading into November. The last time the voters in New Jersey elected a Republican to the Senate was in 1972. So can Bob Hugin break a drought that has spanned nearly five decades? If the primary results on the Democratic side are any indicator, he may be well positioned to do just that.

Senator Bob Menendez faced a stiff challenge from a relatively unknown candidate with literally no financing…and still lost six counties…

We've invited Bob Hugin back for a segment to take calls from our listeners. #HanginWithHugin Of course, we've invited Senator Menendez multiple times and still...crickets. Call Senator Menendez and tell him that you'd like the chance to ask him questions too. What's he avoiding?

