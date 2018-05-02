Meet NJ’s trick shot golfer, Joshua Kelley

The stars aligned for Joshua Kelley when he was 12 years old. That's when his father took him out to a golf course and he was hooked on the game. It was at that same time Tiger Woods' Nike ad came out where he was bouncing the ball on his club. Joshua having recently fallen in love with golf thought that trick was one of the coolest things he'd seen and he spent hours on his front lawn perfecting it.

Now 28, the Northfield resident has made an ever-growing name for himself as a trick shot artist. Think Minnesota Fats but on the links instead of the billiards halls. He opened an Instagram account and other social media accounts in 2015 dedicated to his amazing skill. His videos have made it on The Golf Channel several times and also SportsCenter's Top-10.

Here's just some of his incredible work.

How long does it take to get this good? Well first of all, he can try the same trick for an hour before actually nailing it. So tons of work goes into these videos. But you have to be great to begin with and he practices up to six times a week. He's a husband to Megan and a father to his little boy Rhys. Yes, that much practice can take a toll on his family life but he's figured out how to get around it.

In an interview with Chris Franklin from NJ.com, Kelley said, “It has been rough, and it can be tough. I have a great wife, and she is very supportive. She has always been there. She even comes out to help me film. I bring her out to the course and she rides around. Her and Rhys will come out to the course with me. He will sit there and watch me hit balls and stuff like that. That is how I try to get around it so I can still practice and still have some family time.”

More from New Jersey 101.5