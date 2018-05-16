Medical pot bill would allow more centers, easier access for minors

TRENTON — A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Senate on Tuesday would clear the way for more medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation centers in New Jersey, and allow more doctors to refer their patients for entry into the state's program.

NJ.com reports that the legislation would also remove a requirement minors undergo psychiatric evaluations before being cleared for the program, and permit them access to edible pot.

The bill also contains protections for patients with regard to housing, education, and employment, and takes away the limit on how much of the drug terminally ill and hospice patients may receive, the report said.

Finally, the measure would increase the monthly allowed amount of medical marijuana per patient from 2 ounces this year to 2.5 ounces next year, and then 3 ounces beginning in 2020, according to the report.

