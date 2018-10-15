Meatloaf! Yes, it’s exactly what you should have for breakfast!

You already know that I love Meatloaf. It's a delicious loaf of protein that works on several different levels. Versatile to be plated with mashed potatoes and gravy or served between two slices of toasted bread with mayo.

Meatloaf was good enough to have an entire show dedicated to it last year . We had contestants from around New Jersey all vying for the championship trophy.

One of the entrants who performed well, and was not separated by a lot of points from the winner, was our own news guy, Patrick Lavery .

As you know, Patrick bet me a meatloaf that the Yankees would beat the Red Sox ...so he's making meatloaf and serving it up for the morning show Monday morning.

In case you want it enjoy his outstanding recipe at home, here ya go!

Patrick Lavery's Meatloaf Recipe:

I'm all about the Food Network so this is an Ina Garten ( Barefoot Contessa ) recipe adapted from the 1770 House in East Hampton.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons good olive oil

2 cups chopped Spanish onion (1 large)

1 1/2 cups small-diced celery (recipe says 2 stalks, I wound up using 4)

1 pound ground beef (I used 80% lean)

1 pound ground veal

1 pound ground pork

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

3 extra-large eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 1/2 cups panko (Japanese bread flakes)

Garlic Sauce (recipe follows)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Heat the olive oil in a large (12-inch) saute pan over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent but not browned. Set aside to cool slightly.

Place the beef, veal, pork, parsley, thyme, chives, eggs, milk, salt, and pepper in a large mixing bowl. Put the panko in a food processor fitted with the steel blade and process until the panko is finely ground. Add the onion mixture and panko to the meat mixture. With clean hands, gently toss the mixture together, making sure it's combined but not compacted.

Place a piece of parchment paper on a sheet pan. Pat the meat into a flat rectangle and then press the sides in until it forms a cylinder down the middle of the pan (this will ensure no air pockets). Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until a thermometer inserted in the middle reads 155 to 160 degrees. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Slice and serve hot with the Garlic Sauce.

For the garlic sauce:

3/4 cup good olive oil

10 garlic cloves, peeled

2 cups chicken stock, preferably homemade (STORE-BOUGHT IS FINE, Ina)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine the oil and garlic in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Be careful not to burn the garlic or it will be bitter. Remove the garlic from the oil and set aside. (I will probably cook spaghetti with the oil and parmesan this weekend).

Combine the chicken stock, butter, and cooked garlic in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and cook at a full boil for 35 to 40 minutes, until slightly thickened. Mash the garlic with a fork, whisk in 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and taste for seasonings. (I find that a 35 to 40 minute full boil reduces the sauce far too much, so feel free to bring the heat way down, or if you've already reduced quite a bit, add a few more splashes of chicken stock until you reach desired consistency. I was left with about 1/2 cup of sauce total.)

Spoon the warm sauce over the meatloaf.

