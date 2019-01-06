JERSEY CITY — Former Gov. Jim McGreevey confirmed reports that he will likely be terminated after six years as head of the Jersey City Employment and Training Program (JCTEP), by its board of directors on Monday.

The program, also known as Martin's Place, offers employment training, legal help and other services for prison inmates after they are released from prison in Hudson County. McGreevey was named the executive director of the JCETP in 2013 by Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop. It was also the model for the New Jersey Reentry Corporation which provides the same services statewide also headed by the former governor.

"Despite our clients’ successes, tomorrow night, Monday, I anticipate being terminated from Jersey City employment. They have given me inconsistent and conflicting reasons for this abrupt decision," McGreevey wrote in an email sent to the media on Sunday morning. He issued an invitation to attend the meeting which begins at 6 p.m.

"Regardless of the outcome, my service at JCETP has been personally fulfilling, as we serve our Jersey City clients, many of whom reside in the same local neighborhood of my parents and grandparents," McGreevey wrote. "We are committed to remain in Jersey City; if not at Martin’s Place, then at another location."

According to the Jersey Journal , a falling out led to McGreevey receiving a so-called ' Rice letter ', as notice that his public employment would be discussed at the upcoming meeting. McGreevey's attorney Michael Critchley told the newspaper the anticipated firing was in retaliation for McGreevey's firing of Eugene McKnight, a Democratic political operative. Critchley said his client would sue if he were fired.

JCETP chair Sudhan Thomas told the newspaper McGreevey's decision to act as the JCTEP's attorney was "concerning" and left the city at risk. McGreevey, who is not an attorney, said he was trying to save JCTEP money.

