McDonald’s worker threatens restaurant with spoof calls, cops say

FRANKLIN BOROUGH — An employee of a McDonald's was charged with threatening the restaurant and an employee by using an app to make it look like someone else was responsible.

The Route 23 restaurant was evacuated Monday morning after a manager received a bomb threat via text about 9:33 a.m., according to borough police. At the same time, an employee got a message that "people would be injured" at the restaurant.

Two nearby schools, including one across the street, were notified about the threat.

A second employee received a threat later in the afternoon at their Hamburg home.

Investigators later in the day traced the texts to Amanda Toth, 26, of Wantage, where police said she used an app that made it appear as if someone else's phone made the threats.

Police did not say why she made the threats.

Toth was charged with false public alarm, identity theft, and cyber harassment.

