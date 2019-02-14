McDonald’s drive-thru worker narcs on weed smoker, NJ cops say

HACKETTSTOWN — Maybe this is why Harold and Kumar went to White Castle.

Police say that a McDonald's employee called the po-po on a pot smoker who came to the restaurant's drive-thru with a case of the munchies.

The drive-thru employee notified police after smelling the marijuana from the car, which the woman driver parked in the lot.

The officer who arrived at the Mountain Avenue franchise also reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle — and says he found more than just a Happy Meal.

Police say Giani Montalvo, 21, of Elizabeth, had what they believe was a joint, two bags with marijuana residue and some burnt weed cigarettes.

She was charged with driving under the influence, drug possession in a car, possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and being under the influence of marijuana. She was released pending a court appearance.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .