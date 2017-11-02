Is racist campaign mailer in Edison for real or just epic trolling?

The battle lines are drawn. There's a very contentious race for Mayor and school board in Edison New Jersey this year. With only a few days to go before the election a racist attack flyer hit the streets. Everyone condemned it. No one took credit for it.

Submitted photo

I had a lengthy conversation with Keith Hahn who is the Republican candidate for Mayor. What's interesting is that he was a Democrat before this race. He became a Republican to challenge the current establishment in the general election. The war of words extended to Twitter, of course. Some attacking the "Trump supporters" for putting out the flyer. This, of course, despite the fact that no one has claimed credit for the mailer.

I suggested that it's entirely possible that the side being attacked, or at least people sympathetic to their campaign, put out the nasty message. It's not out of the realm of possibility that a third party would put something out in order to discredit their opponent. We've seen false statements used to further an agenda on a New Jersey college campus not too long ago. Racism is the hot accusation of the day and this fits the narrative pretty well.

