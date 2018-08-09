Mastercard pays it forward for NJ woman who treated Keith Urban

A woman who spotted some money to country music superstar Keith Urban at a South Jersey Wawa is being rewarded by a credit card company for her good deed.

Mastercard said on Twitter on Tuesday that it wanted to reward Ruth Reed for her selfless deed with a year's worth of prepaid gift cards to help her with her "next 52 acts of kindness." Reed said she didn't know who the man was she was giving the money to, despite Urban's music and television fame.

Urban was in town to perform at the BB&T Pavillon for a concert last Friday with fellow star Kelsea Ballerini. Reed saw him asking one of his tour members for help before she stepped in to help him get his Wawa fix.

