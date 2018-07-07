Massive waterspout rises up from Jersey Shore — video

Friday's thunderstorms drenched the Jersey Shore and provided a weather phenomenon that was caught on video.

Meghan and Matthew Presutti saw a waterspout about 1 p.m. from the third-floor balcony of their Mantoloking home as they ate lunch during the second line of thunderstorms of the day.

A waterspout is essentially a tornado that occurs over water that is usually spawned from a strong thunderstorm, New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

"Seeing the water spout was really exciting. I'm kind of a weather geek and my kids are weather geeks in a way so I love that stuff. It's the first time I've seen anything remotely as cool as that," Matthew Presutti told New Jersey 101.5.

Matthew said his wife Meghan was the first to spot it.

"We both jumped up, grabbed our cell phones and started to record."

They shared with the Jersey Shore Hurricane News Facebook page and within minutes the video went viral.

Thunderstorms approach LBI on Friday afternoon (Harvey Cedars Police)

In southern Ocean County, some of the afternoon thunderstorms produced incredibly heavy rain, according to Zarrow, given the abundant moisture in the air and the strength of the approaching front.

"The highest rainfall totals occurred in a swath from Trenton to Toms River to Tuckerton, with upwards of 3 inches of rain around Beach Haven on LBI. Of course, when that much rain falls in a matter of hours, flash flooding is likely to occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas."

Police in Harvey Cedars warned of flooding on all their main roads and the danger to cars from driving through the high standing water. Traffic was also slow on Route 72 eastbound heading toward LBI.

The thunderstorms swept the six-day heatwave out of New Jersey and brought temperatures down to the 70s and 80s.

Next week, temperatures should return to the 90s.

"We enjoy a nice break from the heat and humidity this weekend, with bountiful sunshine and dry weather," Zarrow said. "And we'll have to closely watch Tropical Depression 3 (soon to become Tropical Storm Chris) for potential rough surf."