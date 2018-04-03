Massive texting crackdown, see if your town is part of it
It began Sunday. Last time they did this 15,000 New Jersey drivers got smacked with tickets that cost them hundreds of dollars each. It's the U Drive U Text U Pay crackdown on texting while driving. They're actually looking for any type of handheld cell phone violation so watch out.
A first offense will cost you between $200 and $400. By the time a third offense happens that's $800 and points on your license. Interesting fun fact...police themselves are excused from the same law for which they're writing tickets. You can read more on that here.
Police departments across New Jersey and across the country are receiving special grants to carry out this three week ticket blitz. They will be using tactics like being positioned on overpasses looking down into cars to see who's holding a cell phone. They'll be set up at strategic locations by intersections. They'll be everywhere. Enough to make you paranoid?
Here's a list county by county and town by town of all the New Jersey police departments that are taking part in this year's massive enforcement effort. First locate your county, then see if your town is on the list. If it is, watch out. Better yet, just don't text and drive no matter what town you're in.
Atlantic County
Absecon
Egg Harbor Twp
Galloway
Hamilton
Hammonton
Mullica
Northfield
Pleasantville
Bergen County
Bergenfield
Bogota
Cliffside Park
Closter
Dumont
Elmwood Park
Fairview
Franklin Lakes
Garfield
Glen Rock
Lodi
Lyndhurst
Montvale
New Milford
Oradell
Palisades Interstate Parkway
Paramus
Ridgefield Park
Ridgewood
Saddle Brook
South Hackensack
Teaneck
Upper Saddle River
Woodcliff Lake
Burlington County
Bordentown
Bordentown Twp
Burlington County Sheriff
Burlington Twp
Delanco
Delran
Evesham
Lumberton
Mount Holly
Mount Laurel
Palmyra
Westampton
Camden County
Barrington
Bellmawr
Berlin Twp
Brooklawn
Cherry Hill
Gloucester
Gloucester Twp
Haddon Heights
Pennsauken
Pine Hill
Stratford
Waterford
Winslow
Cape May County
Lower Twp
North Wildwood
Wildwood
Essex County
Belleville
Bloomfield
Cedar Grove
Essex County Sheriff
Fairfield
Irvington
Livingston
Millburn
Montclair
Nutley
West Orange
Gloucester County
Clayton
Deptford
East Greenwich
Elk
Franklin
Glassboro
Greenwich
Harrison
Logan
Mantua
Monroe
Rowan University
Washington
West Deptford
Westville
Woodbury Heights
Woodbury
Woolwich
Hudson County
Hudson County Sheriff
Jersey City
North Bergen Twp
Secaucus
Union City
West New York
Hunterdon County
Clinton
Clinton Twp
Flemington
Franklin
Frenchtown
High Bridge
Readington
West Amwell
Mercer County
East Windsor
Ewing
Hamilton
Hightstown
Middlesex County
Carteret
Dunellen
Edison
Middlesex
Monroe
New Brunswick
North Brunswick
Old Bridge
Piscataway
Plainsboro
South Brunswick
Spotswood
Woodbridge
Monmouth County
Allentown
Atlantic Highlands
Deal
Eatontown
Englishtown
Freehold
Freehold Twp
Highlands
Holmdel
Keansburg
Keyport
Marlboro
Middletown
Monmouth County Sheriff
Neptune
Ocean
Sea Bright
Sea Girt
Spring Lake Heights
Union Beach
Morris County
Boonton
Chester Twp
Florham Park
Hanover
Jefferson
Mendham Twp
Montville
Morris County Park Police
Mount Arlington
Mount Olive
Parsippany-Troy Hills
Randolph
Wharton
Ocean County
Barnegat
Bay Head
Berkeley
Harvey Cedars
Jackson
Long Beach
Manchester
Mantoloking
Ocean Gate
Plumsted
Point Pleasant
Point Pleasant Beach
Seaside Heights
Ship Bottom
Stafford
Passaic County
Bloomingdale
Hawthorne
Passaic
Passaic County Sheriff
Wayne
Salem County
Carneys Point
Pennsville
Somerset County
Bedminster
Bernards
Bernardsville
Bound Brook
Branchburg
Bridgewater
Far Hills
Franklin
Green Brook
Hillsborough
Manville
Montgomery
North Plainfield
Peapack Gladstone
Raritan
Somerset County Sheriff
Somerville
South Bound Brook
Warren
Watchung
Sussex County
Andover
Franklin
Hamburg
Hopatcong
Vernon
Union County
Clark
Cranford
Elizabeth
Hillside
Linden
Mountainside
Rahway
Roselle Park
Roselle
Union
Warren County
Mansfield
Jeff Deminski can be heard with Bill Doyle on New Jersey 101.5, every weekday, from 2 to 7 p.m. Listen live online here at NJ1015.com or on the NJ1015 app. Follow Jeff on Twitter. Email him at jeff.deminski@townsquaremedia.com. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Jeff Deminski.
More from New Jersey 101.5