Massive texting crackdown, see if your town is part of it

It began Sunday. Last time they did this 15,000 New Jersey drivers got smacked with tickets that cost them hundreds of dollars each. It's the U Drive U Text U Pay crackdown on texting while driving. They're actually looking for any type of handheld cell phone violation so watch out.

A first offense will cost you between $200 and $400. By the time a third offense happens that's $800 and points on your license. Interesting fun fact...police themselves are excused from the same law for which they're writing tickets. You can read more on that here.

Police departments across New Jersey and across the country are receiving special grants to carry out this three week ticket blitz. They will be using tactics like being positioned on overpasses looking down into cars to see who's holding a cell phone. They'll be set up at strategic locations by intersections. They'll be everywhere. Enough to make you paranoid?

Here's a list county by county and town by town of all the New Jersey police departments that are taking part in this year's massive enforcement effort. First locate your county, then see if your town is on the list. If it is, watch out. Better yet, just don't text and drive no matter what town you're in.

