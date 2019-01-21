Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2019 — What’s open and closed

TRENTON — Monday is a federal holiday to commemorate the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The holiday honoring the civil rights leader is always on the third Monday in January; this year's holiday is the latest it can occur. Dr. King would have been 90 this year on his actual birthday of Jan. 15.

President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983; it was officially observed as its own holiday in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

Legislation signed in 1994 by President Bill Clinton designated MLK Day as a national day of service, making it a "day on, not a day off," according to the the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency charged with leading the effort .

However, Monday's bitter cold led to the cancellation or changing of several planned activities.

Rutgers University-Camden canceled all of its planned events for Monday, which were to include 300 volunteers – including Camden children and Rutgers-Camden students, faculty, staff, alumni, and families.

A clothing giveaway on Ashwood Avenue in Summit was postponed, with a new date to be announced.

Here's a look at what's open and closed during the holiday.

CLOSED :

State offices (including the Motor Vehicle Commission)

Federal offices

Federal and state courts

U.S. Postal Service

Stock markets

Public schools

Colleges and universities

Many Banks - check with your individual branch

NJ Transit will operate on special schedules Monday:

Trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule with additional morning and afternoon peak period trains available.

will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule with additional morning and afternoon peak period trains available. Buses will operate on a special holiday or weekend schedule. Some routes will operate on a regular weekday schedule or will not operate.

