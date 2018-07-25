Martin & Lewis team up on this day in New Jersey history

On this day in 1946, legendary comedy duo Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis debuted their two man comedy act in the 500 Club in Atlantic City.

According to Wikipedia, the first show did not go well , with the club owner threatening to fire them. As we all know, their act improved and, in addition to nightclubs, they started performing on the radio, on TV, and in films. Martin was a singer and, usually, the straight man, while Lewis (a New Jersey native) provided slapstick comedy.

The duo lasted for exactly ten years, with Martin leaving the act on July 25th, 1956, supposedly because he felt Lewis was too focused on money. The two didn’t speak for years, but eventually reconciled. Martin died in 1995, while Lewis died in 2017.

