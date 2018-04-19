“Married? Yeah, Married!” — Wedding advice

For all of you who are fans of the classic movie "Sixteen Candles", you're welcome.

Wedding bells are going to be ringing for my podcast co-host Jessica Nutt this coming August and then early 2020 for my morning show producer Kristen Accardi .

They're joining me on-air Friday morning to discuss how the plans are progressing and what's left to do. Of course, what I'm looking forward to is the advice that our listeners will have for the two young women as they get ready for their nuptials.

Here's a quick reminder of the past wedding segments we've done...

