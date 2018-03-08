March 9 is National Meatball Day — of course Jersey has the best

Friday March 9 is National Meatball Day. Ok, so the stoonods at whatever organization picks these days didn't realize that on Friday in Lent most Catholics don't eat meat. Ok, so not everybody's Catholic, BUT the people who make the best meatballs are.

So, here's what I'm gonna do for you. I'm gonna show you how to make the best meatballs in the world a couple of days early. You can make them for this weekend or sin and risk going to hell and make them on Friday. It's totally up to you, but I'm tellin' you, these are the best!

More from New Jersey 101.5 :