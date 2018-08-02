Manville tire slashings continue: Dozens more cars hit

MANVILLE — More than 70 cars have had their tires slashed over the past two months and authorities are hoping a reward will help lead them to the people involved.

The latest slashings involved 35 cars in the northwest section of town on Thursday morning, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. The tires were slashed between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Green Street and in the surrounding areas.

The prosecutor's office is looking for surveillance video from the area in hopes of finding suspects. Last month police released video of a person they believe was slashing tires in town. The video came after 40 tires were slashed in the town in June.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson encouraged anyone with information about the incidents to call the Crime Stoppers of Somerset County, which is offering a $750 reward. The number for Crime Stoppers is 1-888-577-TIPS. All tips will be kept confidential. Information can also be submitted to the Prosecutor's office at 908-231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at 908-725-7677.

