Man’s body found by hiker in Burlington County park, police say

Eastampton Township — A man’s body was found by a hiker in Smithville Park over the weekend. Update: Police have identified the man whose body was discovered.

The hiker called local police after discovering the body in a wooded area of the park on Saturday, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

An autopsy is scheduled by the Burlington County Medical Examiner.

As of Monday afternoon, the dead man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death, had not yet been determined.

Historic Smithville Park spans 312-acres, according to the Burlington County Parks Department, including the 22-acre Smithville Lake.

More from New Jersey 101.5: