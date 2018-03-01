Man’s body found at Mercer County park

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A body found in Roebling Park on Wednesday has yet to be identified.

The discovery of the partially submerged body of a man in a non-tidal waterway was made by two people near the Sewall Avenue entrance of the county park, according to Hamilton Police. Foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

Police told NJ.com the body appears to have been in the park for several days.

Police asked anyone with information about the body to call 609-689-5824 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

The park, located off Route 206, is on the edge of the Abbott Marshlands, the northernmost tidal freshwater marsh of the Delaware River. The oldest home in Mercer County, the Watson House, is located within its borders. It is the headquarters of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

