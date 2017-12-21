Manhunt ends after Linden murder suspect turns himself in

LINDEN — A man wanted in the shooting death of a city resident on Wednesday turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

Shansey Abernathy had been wanted by police on charges of murder and weapons offenses. Authorities released his name and picture late Wednesday, asking the public's help in finding him.

Less than a day later, Abernathy turned himself in.

Police say Abernathy shot Alphonso Pearson, 27. Police found Pearson about 12:45 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth.

Prosecutors have not said why they suspected Abernathy in the shooting.

