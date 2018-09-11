Mandatory recess in New Jersey public schools? Not this year

A new law mandating 20 minutes of recess in public schools in New Jersey will not go into effect this school year according to a report by NJ Spotlight . The measure has been signed into law and the Department of Education had told schools to be ready to implement it this year, but guidance from the Attorney General’s office decided that the “first full school year” was the 2019-20 school year.

The law, which would require twenty minutes of recess every day in public schools for grades K-5, had passed once before but had been vetoed by Governor Christie. Governor Murphy signed it this summer. The law requires recess to be outside when feasible and that recess should not be included under the schools’ physical education requirements. For most New Jersey elementary schools no change is expected, as they already offer daily recess.

