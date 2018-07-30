Manchester son stabbed his own father in wild argument, cops say

MANCHESTER — A 20-year-old man who broke a TV set and started breaking things around the house on Sunday morning stabbed his father multiple times when the father confronted him, police said.

Chrisopher Kenny, 46, was found bleeding heavily after being stabbed in the abdomen, arm and chest, police said. The found him outside his home in the Pine Acres mobile home park off Route 37 around 7:30 a.m. and he was taken via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, police said.

Police said they learned during their initial investigation that Kenny and his son, Sage Kenny, had an argument that became physical. Witnesses said the argument moved outside, and Sage began yelling at his father, telling him that he was going to kill him, police said.

Sage Kenny stabbed his father several times but the injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Sage Kenny was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

