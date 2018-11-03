Ocean County cops look for 2 men who dumped 15 rabbits in woods

MANCHESTER — Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two males who dumped a container filled with 15 rabbits into the woods.

The incident, which occurred in the area of Newark Avenue and Nature Drive near Harry Wright Lake took place last Sunday around 1:45 p.m, according to township police.

The two white men were described by police being between the ages of 19 and 22. One of them was wearing a baseball hat. Their vehicles were described as newer sedans. One is possibly a blue Dodge Dart; the other is either a dark green or gray Subaru.

After dumping the 15 domestic rabbits and bunnies, the men returned to their vehicles and drove away.

Eleven of the creatures were caught, but some could not be found.

Manchester police asked anyone with information to contact Officer John Decker at 732-657-2009 ext. 6359 or through the anonymous tip line .