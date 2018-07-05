Manchester man hospitalized after truck rolls over his head

MANCHESTER — A man who had part of his head run over by a disabled car, and a mother and daughter who hit a deer and a tree with their car, resulted in medevac helicopters being called to town on consecutive days.

Police were called to the area of Elizabeth and Chilvers avenues on Wednesday evening. Officers responding to the scene found a man with "significant head injuries" laying in the lawn of a house. Police also found a dump truck pulling a trailer, as well as a 1996 Ford F-350 pick-up truck.

Police determined that 48-year-old Robert Braden Jr., of the Whiting section of town, had used his Ford truck to try and push a disabled truck up the ramp of the trailer. After getting the disabled vehicle onto the trailer, Braden parked his truck partially on the ramp and got out to secure the other vehicle.

"While standing behind his truck, it began to roll backwards striking him and throwing him to the ground," Capt. Todd Malland said in a statement.

While Braden was on the ground, the truck ran over part of his head. He was flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The day before, police were called to the area of Horicon Road and Beckerville Road around 3:40 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Police found that a 2011 Land Rover had gone off the road and struck a pine tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Kimberly Doman, of Millstone.

Also in the car was Doman's 24-year-old daughter, Atiana, who is nine months pregnant. Investigating officers determined the vehicle was headed west on Horicon Road when it hit a small deer, swerved to the left, went across the centerline of the road and again left the road. The vehicle then hit the tree on the eastbound shoulder of the road. Mother and daughter were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The mother was semi-conscious when police arrived and complained of head and neck injuries. Her daughter reported hip and pelvis pain. The two were also airlifted to Jersey Shore University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. While there was no word on Kimberly Doman's condition, Atiana had been treated and released, police said.

