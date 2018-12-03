Manasquan schools delayed by swatting ‘threat’

MANASQUAN — A "swatting" incident delayed the opening of Manasquan public schools on Monday morning was not disclosed by law enforcement.

The announcement of a 90 minute delayed opening by the district cited the activity on Broad Street where Manasquan High School, Manasquan Elementary School and the district offices are all located.

Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said "we want the public to know we take these incidents very seriously. Investigation into the person/persons who caused this unnecessary and costly deployment of law enforcement resources is ongoing."

Swendeman would not disclose the nature of the threat but said it was called into Manasquan police via 911.

A swatting incident is a false threat made to law enforcement but requires a full response of police, fire and bomb squads. Monday's threat received a full response including the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (MOCERT).

The district later said in a message on their Twitter account there was an "incident" at the Coast Star officers on Broad Street that was a false alarm. Swendeman said investigators for the Prosecutor's Office do not believe the newspaper was the intended target of a threat.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ