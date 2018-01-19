Cops search for lollipop man who robbed Ocean County bank
STAFFORD — Police are looking for help in identifying the lollipop-sucking man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in the Manahawkin section.
The heist happened about 4:15 p.m. at the Chase Bank on Martin Truex Jr. Boulevard, where the suspect handed the teller a note, took cash and fled toward the Aldi Food Store and BJ’s.
He did not display a weapon.
The man pictured is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 225 pounds.
Police say he was wearing a grey hoodie with dark zipper, dark sunglasses, light jeans and dark shoes.
The Stafford Township Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Patrol Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Drew Smith at 609-597-1189 ext. 8435 or dsmith@staffordpolice.org.
