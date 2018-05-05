Manager stole half million in tips and sales from NJ eatery, owner says

FORT LEE — A restaurant manager has been charged with stealing more than half a million dollars in sales and tips from a restaurant.

Jung M. Yun, 36, of Palisades Park, was hired as the manager in 2014 at the restaurant, which prosecutors did not publicly identify.

She was suspected of the thefts over a period of four years after the owner finally noticed that more than $500,000 couldn't be accounted for.

Authorities say Yun used her knowledge of the business' computer system to make it appear that cash sales had been canceled. In fact, she pocketed the cash and also kept tips that were meant for the wait and bus staff, officials said Friday.

She was charged Thursday with second-degree theft by deception of more than $75,000, and second-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity between $75,000 and $500,000.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday morning whether Yun had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.