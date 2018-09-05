Man with Taser and rope tried to enter Evesham school, cops say

EVESHAM — Police arrested a man and had him hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after they say he tried to get into Cherokee High School.

Police said Fidel Medina Jr., 29, of Hamilton, drove to the school on Tuesday with a Taser, pepper spray and a rope in his car. It is not clear what he intended to do with the weapons.

Police said the man tried to enter the building but was stopped by a locked vestibule. The man said he wanted to pick up a student, an 18-year-old who police said does not attend or work at the high school.

It was not first time Medina has been arrested on trespassing charges at the school.

School employees on Tuesday saw Medina and alerted the police officer assigned to the building, who stopped Medina from entering.

Police said they searched Medina's Hamilton home and found "additional items," which they did not publicly identify Wednesday.

He was charged with third-degree defiant trespass and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

